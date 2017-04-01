SSLC Maths Paper Leak: Kerala Government Orders Vigilance Probe

Updated: April 01, 2017
Thiruvananthapuram:  CPI-M led Pinarayi Vijayan government ordered a vigilance probe in to the leakage of class 10 Mathematics question paper for the Secondary School Leaving Certification examination which was conducted on March 20. The re-examination of cancelled exam was re-conducted on March 30.
    
Kerala Education Minister Prof C Ravindranath ordered for vigilance probe on the basis of the report filed by General Education Secretary Usha Titus. The report also recommended a detailed investigation into the matter.

An internal investigation by the education department had earlier found out that some questions appeared in the Model question paper prepared by a private agency in Malappuram were also appeared on the SSLC Maths examination question paper which was held on March 20.

General Education Secretary Usha Titus had sought a probe into the alleged nexus between the teacher who had set the SSLC question paper and a private institution in Malappuram.

(With Inputs from PTI)

