As of now, the result link is not active at mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can access the same at 1.00 pm.
Here's how you can check the Maharashtra SSC result 2017. Candidates should have the roll number and date of birth in order to login to the result portal.
The result is hosted on the result portal of the Board at mahresult.nic.in. Click here for other alternate links for retrieving the SSC result of Maharashtra Board.
Maharashtra SSC result 2017: Highlights
According to News Agency ANI, 88.74 per cent of the students have cleared the exam. While the overall pass percentage of girls is 91.46, it 86.51% for boys.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 Declared: What's Next?
As mentioned above, the admission process for intermediate courses will begin soon after the results are declared. Students should therefore keep an eye on related news and announcements.
Save the online mark statement. Though Board will issue the certificates and mark sheets supporting the Maharashtra SSC result 2017, students should consider saving the online result copy.
Wait for a while, in case the website stops responding. Due to heavy rush, it is likely that the website will slow down. Students should not panic in such cases.
