Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) BA BSc BBM BCA November 2016 Supplementary Results Out

New Delhi: Tirupati based Sri Venkateswara University the results of the supplementary exams conducted on November 2016 in the First, Second and Third year Bachelor of Arts (BS), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBM), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree courses. The candidates can go to the results agency website and check their results.
Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) BA BSc BBM BCA November 2016 Supplementary Results: How to Check
Step One: Go to manabadi.co.in
Step Two: Click on the link "Sri Venkateswara University UNIVERSITY SVU I, II & III YEAR BA/BCOM/BSC/BBM/BCA DEGREE (SUPPL) NOV 2016 RESULTS" on the left side of the page
Step Three: Enter Hall ticket number and course details there
Step Four: Click Submit
In another result Sri Venkateswara University also released MLISC results also.
To check MLISC September 2016 Results, follow the "how to check" steps given above and click on "SV UNIVERSITY DDE MLISC September 2016 RESULTS" link given in manabadi.co.in.
