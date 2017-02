South Asian University (SAU) Admission 2017-2018 Open; Apply Before March 25

Last date for submitting filled application forms: 25 March 2017 Entrance Test on: 09 April 2017 Classes begin: 26 July 2017

Go to the official website of South Asian University

Click on "ADMISSIONS 2017 OPEN. APPLY NOW"

Click on "APPLY ONLINE" in the next page

Register yourself

Proceed to apply

South Asian University (SAU) which is an international university established by the governments of the 8 member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) invites application for the 2017-2018 admission session in its masters and PhD programmes. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are part of this university. The University, established with the aim of evolving a South Asian consciousness, offers Master's and PhD level programmes in Economics,Computer Science, Biotechnology,Applied Mathematics, Sociology, International Relations and Legal Studies, said the prospectus from the university.SAU attracts students from all member nations and its degrees are recognized by all the eight SAARC countries.The following is a list of the Master's level programmes offered at SAU:MA in Economics, MSc in Computer Science, MSc in Applied Mathematics , MSc in Biotechnology. LLM (Master of Laws), MA in International Relations and MA in Sociology.The following is a list of PhD programmes offered at SAU: PhD in Economics, PhD in Computer Science, PhD in Legal Studies, PhD in Biotechnology, PhD in International Relations and PhD in SociologyAccording to the University Prospectus;For "Master's Programmes50% seats are reserved for Indian applicants in all the Master's level programmes;4% seats are reserved for applicants from each of the following five countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka;10% seats are reserved for applicants from each of the following countries: Pakistan and Bangladesh;10% seats may be allotted to applicants from outside the SAARC region;Merit lists will be prepared country-wise and the competition will only be amongst candidates within each country;If the seats allocated to a particular country are not filled, they will be allocated to students from other countries, as per SAU rules."For more details the students can go to the official website of the university and check the prospected 2017-2018.