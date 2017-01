SNAP RESULT 2016: Download Your Score Card Now

Go to SNAP Test home page

Click on the "Score Card" link on the top of the website

Enter your SNAP ID and Password in the given space

Download your score card.

The SNAP Test results have been published in the official website. Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test is the mandatory test for the Candidates aspiring to join MBA programs offered by institutes of Symbiosis International University. All the shortlisted candidates would need to attend the GE-PIWAT process conducted by each of these institutes individually.SNAP Test was conducted in 32 cities all over India.SNAP Test results are used for various management courses of Symbiosis International University, which include MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), MBA (Information Technology), M.Sc (Computer Applications), MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Agri Business), MBA (Energy & Environment), MBA (Telecom Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Operations Management), MBA (Information Technology Business Management), MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics), MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Banking and Finance) and MBA (Sports Management).SNAP Test scores can be used in the following institutes under Symbiosis International University: SIBM - Pune, SICSR - Pune, SIMS - Pune, SSBM - Pune, SCMHRD - Pune, SCMHRD - Pune, SIMC - Pune, SCIT - Pune, SITM - Pune, SIHS - Pune, SIBM - Bengaluru, SIMC - Bengaluru and SIOM - Nasik.Click here for more Education News