SNAP RESULT 2016: Download Your Score Card Now

SNAP Test was conducted in 32 cities all over India.
Courses
SNAP Test results are used for various management courses of Symbiosis International University, which include MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), MBA (Information Technology), M.Sc (Computer Applications), MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Agri Business), MBA (Energy & Environment), MBA (Telecom Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Operations Management), MBA (Information Technology Business Management), MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics), MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Banking and Finance) and MBA (Sports Management).
How to download SNAP Test 2016 Score Card:
- Go to SNAP Test home page
- Click on the "Score Card" link on the top of the website
- Enter your SNAP ID and Password in the given space
- Download your score card.
Institutes
SNAP Test scores can be used in the following institutes under Symbiosis International University: SIBM - Pune, SICSR - Pune, SIMS - Pune, SSBM - Pune, SCMHRD - Pune, SCMHRD - Pune, SIMC - Pune, SCIT - Pune, SITM - Pune, SIHS - Pune, SIBM - Bengaluru, SIMC - Bengaluru and SIOM - Nasik.
