SNAP RESULT 2016: Download Your Score Card Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: January 09, 2017 17:22 IST
SNAP 2016 results: Score Cards have been released in the official website

New Delhi:  The SNAP Test results have been published in the official website. Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test is the mandatory test for the Candidates aspiring to join MBA programs offered by institutes of Symbiosis International University. All the shortlisted candidates would need to attend the GE-PIWAT process conducted by each of these institutes individually. 

SNAP Test was conducted in 32 cities all over India.

Courses

SNAP Test results are used for various management courses of Symbiosis International University, which include MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), MBA (Information Technology), M.Sc (Computer Applications), MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Agri Business), MBA (Energy & Environment), MBA (Telecom Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Operations Management), MBA (Information Technology Business Management), MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics), MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Banking and Finance) and MBA (Sports Management).

How to download SNAP Test 2016 Score Card: 
  • Go to SNAP Test home page
  • Click on the "Score Card" link on the top of the website
  • Enter your SNAP ID and Password in the given space
  • Download your score card.

Institutes

SNAP Test scores can be used in the following institutes under Symbiosis International University: SIBM - Pune, SICSR - Pune, SIMS - Pune, SSBM - Pune, SCMHRD - Pune, SCMHRD - Pune, SIMC - Pune, SCIT - Pune, SITM - Pune, SIHS - Pune, SIBM - Bengaluru, SIMC - Bengaluru and SIOM - Nasik.

