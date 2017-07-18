Six Per Cent Drop In Cut-Off In 4th List Of Delhi University's NCWEB The fourth list of Delhi University's (DU) Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), which was released today, saw a six-per cent drop in the cut-off, compared to the previous list for B.Com and BA programmes.

The fourth list of Delhi University's (DU) Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), which was released today, saw a six-per cent drop in the cut-off, compared to the previous list for B.Com and BA programmes. Miranda House announced its cut-off at 80 per cent. Its previous cut-off was 86 per cent.



The NCWEB, which offers BCom and BA courses, had on July 1 released its first list with the cut-off being 90 per cent for B.Com in the Hansraj and Miranda House colleges.



"The admissions will be done on July 18-19 between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at the respective teaching centres," said a DU release.

The lowest cut-off is 33 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for both the programmes.



Under the NCWEB, a non-formal system of obtaining degrees from the DU, lectures are held only on weekends. Only female students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students under the NCWEB.



