Show-Cause Notice Issued To 18 Ghaziabad Schools By District Administration

The Ghaziabad district administration has served show-cause notices to 18 schools here and sought an explanation to the hike in fee. The committee looking into the matter issued the notices two days ago following a meeting called by ADM Finance Rajesh Yadav, which was attended by representatives of the schools and several parents' associations. The schools have been given 20 days to give their explanation. Till then no school will charge annual fee, District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani said. The committee has also asked the schools to explain why they were levying the annual charges, officials said.If their replies are not found justified, annual charges will be waived. Permission of taking annual charges from parents are not mentioned in the NOC of the district administration or CBSE, Kesarwani said.Following protest by parents under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, SDM (Loni) Prem Singh Ranjan had issued a notice under section 133 (conditional order for removal of nuisance) of the CrPC to Salwan Public School yesterday.The SDM warned the management to decrease the escalated fee within a week or face legal action.On April 13, scores of infuriated parents staged a protest against 25 per cent hike in fee of private schools. They handed over a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate to take action against the owners of private schools.The protest was led by Shiksha Bachao Abhiyan Samiti (SBAS) and All Schools Parents Association (ASPA).