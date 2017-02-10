Shamed By Mass Cheating In Exams, Bihar To Have Bar-Coded Answer-sheets

EMAIL PRINT Shamed By Mass Cheating In Exams, Bihar To Have Bar-Coded Answer-sheets Patna: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today announced that it will introduce various new measure to combat cheating during Bihar plus two board exams. The measures would include bar coding of candidates' answer sheets and formation of a WhatsApp group to deal with complaints of cheating at exam centers. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore held a meeting with district officials through video conferencing. The main agenda of the meeting was to curb cheating during intermediate examination. The state board 10+2 examination will start on February 14 and will end on February 25.



According to a statement by BSEB to Press Trust of India, the meeting was attended by BSEB secretary Anup Kumar Sinha and Controller of Examination U K Choubey. One of the highlights of the meeting was to introduce bar coding of the answer sheets. "Bar coding of answer sheets have been planned in plus two examination 2017 seeing its success in matriculation exam and compartment exam of the 12th level," the statement read.



The statement said that the bar coding of answer sheets would be done by an agency under strict supervision of Chief Secrecy officer, Deputy Chief Secrecy Officer and Secrecy officer. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said that the bar coding would be done on the pattern of election work under district official. He also added that district officials can also opt for videography around the boundary wall of an exam centre if the need arises.



It was also decided in the meeting that a WhatsApp group would be formed with BSEB officials, Divisional Commissioners, IG of Police, DIG, DM, Senior Superintendent of Police, District Education Officer, and Secrecy Officer as members of the group. The idea behind WhatsApp group is to speed up the process of information exchange. There will also be a 24X7 Control room run by BSEB.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



