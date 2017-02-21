SEBA Class 10 Paper Leak: Retired HC Judge To Conduct Enquiry, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister said that a Retired High Court Judge will conduct an investigation into the alleged leak of question papers in two subjects during the ongoing class X High School Leaving Certificate exam of Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). "We will conduct a probe into the entire matter by a former High Court Judge once the examinations are over", said Himanta Biswa Sarma, who handles the Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Education, Planning & Development, Tourism, Pension and Public Grievances ministries in Assam Government.
According to Press Trust of India, question papers of social studies and modern indian languages (Assamese) subjects, exams were wrongly distributed among students in a couple of examination centres yesterday, in place of mathematics.
The incident of question paper leakage came into light when Social Science and Assamese papers were distributed to students instead of General Mathematics. The confusion followed delay in the examination, which was ought to start at 9 am. The examination actually started at 10.30 am.
This was faced by the examinees at Morajhar Higher Secondary School (Hojai district) and Bahimah Higher Secondary School (Baksa district). Candidates had to wait for one and half hour for getting the right the question paper.
Secondary Education Board of Assam will conduct high level probe to verify the question paper leakage. Near about 4 lakh students are appearing for the Assam HSLC exam.
Blaming the media for creating the question paper leak story, Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that "personal vendetta of a proprietor of a leading media house in the state" against him had led to the situation.
The minister also said that he will ask Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowalto relieve from the Education portfolio, reported PTI.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for Education News