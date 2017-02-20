Schools Should Be Accountable For Children's Safety: Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has written to Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar, flagging concerns over the lack of safety guidelines for children in schools. He cited the case of an eight-year-old girl's death in Noida last month. Ghazal Yadav had died on January 31 soon after participating in a karate competition in the school.



In letter, with subject of "Unnatural death of Gazhal Yadov on 31 January 2017 due to negligence of school authorities", the member of parliament said that, "This is to bring to your urgent attention a tragic incident involving the death of an eight-year old girl, Gazhal Yadav due to the criminal negligence of the authorities of her school, UPS World School, NOIDA Extension, and of her parents' efforts in making sure thot justice is done to her and the persons responsible are held accountable for her untimely death".



The case, writes Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has raised serious concerns regarding the physical safety of our children in educational institutions and the lack of proper child safety guidelines outlining the responsibilities and the accountability of the schools in our country.



'While the school has been trying to maintain that Gazhal died a natural death, her parents claim that she died because of an injury sustained in school during the Taekwondo/Karate class that was aggravated by the delay in providing her medical attention', he wrote.



According to the parents, the events of the day indicate that it was an unnatural death and that the school management is complicit in covering-up the real reason for the death of an otherwise healthy eight-year-old girl.



'I urge you to take an interest in this tragic matter given that the alleged crime took place within the school premises and help Gozhal's parents in ensuring that justice is done', Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote to HRD Minister.



A case of negligence was registered against the school at the Ecotech-3 police station in Greater Noida based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, reports PTI.



However, Ghazal's parents allege that strict action has not been taken in the case.



(With Input from PTI)



