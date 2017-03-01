School Admission In Karnataka Under RTE Quota Likely To Begin Today; Aadhar Mandatory

EMAIL PRINT School Admission In Karnataka Under RTE Quota Likely To Begin Today New Delhi: The application process for admission to LKG and Class I to Karnataka schools under Right to Education act will likely begin today. The process will be online and this time Aadhar number has been made mandatory to eliminate any risk of duplication in the application process. The child must have an Aadhar card or should have a valid Aadhar enrollment number in order to apply under RTE. The government has also decided to give preference to children of farmers who have committed suicide.



The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) decided to include the children of farmers who committed suicide in the list of disadvantaged category. This will help such children access to formal schooling.



Aadhar Card mandatory for application



The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Karnataka has also made Aadhar number compulsory for children applying for RTE quota seats. The registration for RTE admisisons will not be completed without the Aadhar number or Aadhar enrollment number. The inclusion of Aadhar number will simplify the process of verification.



The application process is expected to begin today for 1.3 lakh seats for LKG and class I students at private-aided schools. The application process is expected to end on March 31. Currently the official website of Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for school education in Karnataka hosts the trial link for application process.



The DPI also has decided to address the problems and grievances of parents this year and has provided a link on the official website in this regard. DPI has alos activated a link on the website for pincode based locality and school search for RTE admission 2017.



Click here for more



The application process for admission to LKG and Class I to Karnataka schools under Right to Education act will likely begin today. The process will be online and this time Aadhar number has been made mandatory to eliminate any risk of duplication in the application process. The child must have an Aadhar card or should have a valid Aadhar enrollment number in order to apply under RTE. The government has also decided to give preference to children of farmers who have committed suicide.The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) decided to include the children of farmers who committed suicide in the list of disadvantaged category. This will help such children access to formal schooling.The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Karnataka has also made Aadhar number compulsory for children applying for RTE quota seats. The registration for RTE admisisons will not be completed without the Aadhar number or Aadhar enrollment number. The inclusion of Aadhar number will simplify the process of verification.The application process is expected to begin today for 1.3 lakh seats for LKG and class I students at private-aided schools. The application process is expected to end on March 31. Currently the official website of Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for school education in Karnataka hosts the trial link for application process.The DPI also has decided to address the problems and grievances of parents this year and has provided a link on the official website in this regard. DPI has alos activated a link on the website for pincode based locality and school search for RTE admission 2017.Click here for more Education News