SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2017 Results Out! Check It Now

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for preliminary exam for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). The result was expected yesterday but has been released today. SBI PO 217 Preliminary exam was conducted in multiple sessions on April 29, 30 and May 6, 7. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will then appear in SBI PO 2017 Main exam. Candidates wh appeared for SBI Po Preliminary exam can check their result through the link provided on the official website.Step one: Go to SBI official website: sbi.co.inStep two: Click on the Latest Announcement tab.Step three: Navigate through the links and click on the results link for SBI Po recruitment preliminary exam.Step four: Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth, and security code and click on submit.View your result and if possible take a screenshot. Your result will have your section-wise marks and overall marks. It will also have your qualification status for SBI PO Main exam mentioned. Apart from these, the score card will also carry section-wise cut off marks and overall cut off marks.The Main exam will also be a computer-based test and will be conducted on June 4, 2017. The main exam will have objective type questions along with a descriptive paper. The result for SBI PO 2017 main exam will be declared on June 19, 2017. Candidates who qualify the main exam will have to appear for group exercise and personal interview.This year SBI will be recruiting for a total of 2313 PO vacancies.