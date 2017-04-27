Satavahana University UG Degree BA, BCom, BSc, BBM Results Declared

Satavahana University UG Degree Result Declared; Check Now

New Delhi:  Satavahana University has declared the Under Graduate courses results today. The results have been declared for first (backlog),second and third year Degree exams of BA, BCom, BSc, BBM and BA(L). The candidates can check the results after going to the official website of Satavahana University.

Satavahana University UG Degree Result: How To Check

Go to the official website of the university
Click on this given on the homepage: "Result of B.A. / B.Com. / B.Sc. / BBM / BA(L) I(Backlog) / II / III Years Annual, 2017"
See your results after entering required details

Satavahana University 

Satavahana University has its roots in the erstwhile Post Graduate Centre of Osmania and Kakatiya Universities. In the months of June 2008, the Post Graduate centre has been upgraded as Satavahana University. The University is named after the Satavahana dynasty that ruled this region.

The University presently has nine faculties and offers all major courses of Science, Law, Commerce & Management, Oriental Languages, Arts and Social Sciences. 

The University Constituent Colleges are presently offering the Programmes such as M.A.(English, Telugu, Urdu, Economics and Sociology), M.Sc.(Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science and Food Science & Technology, Physics (Instrumentation), Mathematics), M.Com., M.B.A, M.C.A and B.Pharmacy.

