Russian Government Announces Scholarship For Degree Programs At St. Petersburg University; Last Date June 15

The Government of Russian Federation has announced 'On Scholarship Program for Degree Studies at St. Petersburg University (SPbU). As part of the scholarship program, the Russian government has invited application form Indian Nationals for degree programs on offer at St. Petersburg University. The last date to apply for the scholarships is June 15, 2017. There are 300 government funded places for entry in degree programs. Apart from the government funded scholarships, applications are invited for Contractual basis (fee paying) degree programs.



As part of the government scholarship, a student will get the following benefits: Cost of tuition

Academic Scholarship

Reduced fee for dormitory stay

Important Dates



Last date to apply for Russian Government Scholarships: June 15, 2017



Commencement of application process for Contractual basis programs: April 1, 2017



Last date to apply for Contractual basis programs: July 8, 2017



Application Process



The applications can be submitted online. The application forms would be considered on the basis of motivation letter and essay as well as academic and non-academic performance.



For application to the Russian Government Scholarship programs, candidates can follow the steps given below:



Step one: Fill in an application form.



Step two: Register your Personal Account.



Step three: Create Portfolio.



Step four: Attach Portfolio, including essay on the stated topics and motivation letter to your Personal account.



Step five: Applicants who have successfully passed application competition are accepted to St. Petersburg University and recommended for Russian Government Scholarship.



Interested candidates can check the detailed application and admission process from the following link: http://abiturient.spbu.ru/admission-procedure-ino.html



