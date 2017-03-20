Russian Government Announces Scholarship For Degree Programs At St. Petersburg University; Last Date June 15

As part of the government scholarship, a student will get the following benefits:
- Cost of tuition
- Academic Scholarship
- Reduced fee for dormitory stay
Important Dates
Last date to apply for Russian Government Scholarships: June 15, 2017
Commencement of application process for Contractual basis programs: April 1, 2017
Last date to apply for Contractual basis programs: July 8, 2017
Application Process
The applications can be submitted online. The application forms would be considered on the basis of motivation letter and essay as well as academic and non-academic performance.
For application to the Russian Government Scholarship programs, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Step one: Fill in an application form.
Step two: Register your Personal Account.
Step three: Create Portfolio.
Step four: Attach Portfolio, including essay on the stated topics and motivation letter to your Personal account.
Step five: Applicants who have successfully passed application competition are accepted to St. Petersburg University and recommended for Russian Government Scholarship.
Interested candidates can check the detailed application and admission process from the following link: http://abiturient.spbu.ru/admission-procedure-ino.html
Click here for more Education News