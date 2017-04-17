RUSA Portal, Mobile App For Higher Education Launched

New Delhi: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar today launched the unique portal and mobile app of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a body under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development here in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Javadekar said that the government's first priority is to improve the quality of primary as well as higher education.
"Unless we improve the quality of education we will not be able to create capable people and good citizen and therefore improvement of quality is the thrust for all our efforts in the educational fields. Today this is a unique event as well as experiment wherein we have inaugurated 17 facilities created under Rashtriya Ucchatat Shiksha Abiyan (RUSA) in one go in 14 states", he said.
He also said that Centre and State Government will be deliberating and discussing upon the modalities for bringing improvement further.
"Under the concept of RUSA the quality of education can go up by improving the research labs infrastructure and creating smart class rooms and various other programmes by which the quality enhancement and value addition to the students happen," Javadekar added.
The portal is a one-stop for States' Higher Education Plans, decision of the States' Higher Education Councils and details of the resources under this scheme. Also, the gallery is a rich repository of the projects initiated under RUSA.
The detailed information regarding the projects can be had from the RUSA website rusa.nic.in.
Shri Javadekar also launched on this occasion the Fund and Reform Tracker for this centrally sponsored scheme. The mobile application will ensure that all projects under RUSA are tracked 24x7.
RUSA is the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of the Department of Higher Education, MHRD which aims to provide strategic central funding to State Higher Education Departments and Institutions and achieve the broad objectives of access, equity and excellence. The State Higher Education Departments and Institutions undertake certain governance, academic and administrative reforms as a pre-requisite to be entitled for RUSA grants. The implementation of RUSA in its right earnest began after May 2014.
Earlier in his welcome address Kewal Kumar Sharma, Secretary Higher Education expressed the hope that proper and timely implementation of project will usher in transformative Reforms in State Education system.
Click here for more Education News