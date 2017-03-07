RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Get Doctor Of Science For 'Contributions In Indigenous Cow Conservation'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Get Doctor Of Science For 'Contributions In Indigenous Cow Conservation' New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU), Nagpur for his 'contributions in indigenous cow conservation'. He will be awarded this 'honoris causa' (honorary degree) on March 9 during MAFSU Convocation.



"Sri Mohan Bhagwat is an alumnus of Government Veterinary College, Nagpur. We are giving this award to Mohan Bhagwatji for his contributions in indigenous cow conservation", said a university official when contacted by NDTV.



"He will be awarded this 'honoris causa' (honorary degree) of Doctor of Science on 9 th March in the 8 th convocation programme at the university," added the official.



The MAFSU official has also said that Mr. Bhagwat's efforts have helped the rural cow economy to grow and this award is in respect for his contributions.



The official also said that there was nothing political in D.Sc is being conferred to him. "The proposal was checked by all the committees including the academic council", he said.



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat graduated in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry from Government Veterinary College, Nagpur . He dropped out of his postgraduate course in Veterinary Sciences and became a pracharak of RSS towards the end of 1975.



After the establishment of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Government Veterinary College, Nagpur became a the constituent college of the University.



8th Convocation of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University is scheduled on Thursday, the 9th March 2017 at Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sabhagruha, opposite MLA Hostel, Civil Lines, Nagpur.



