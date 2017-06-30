RIMC Dehradun Admission July 2018: TNPSC Releases Notification, Exam In December 2017 Application process for admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun for July 2018 term has begun.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun Admission, Apply At Tnpsc.gov.in New Delhi: Application process for admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun for July 2018 term has begun. Applications from the candidates (boys only) whose parents or guardians reside in Tamil Nadu must be submitted before 30 September 2017. Qualifying exam for the admission will be held on 1 and 2 December 2017. Only those candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for interview scheduled on 5 April 2018. 'Minimum pass marks in each paper including interview will be 50%,' reads the official notification.



The official notification has been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Details can be found at tnpsc.gov.in.



Exam Pattern

Written Test: The written test will comprise of questions from English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Except English, other papers will be bilingual.



Interview: Interview will assess the intelligence, personality, etc of the candidates.



How to apply for RIMC Admission 2018?

Prospectus and application form can be obtained through speed post from the "The Commandant, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, PIN 248 003." by sending a written request with a Demand Draft to the Value of Rs.600 (Rs.555 for SC/ST candidates) along with caste certificates drawn in favour of "The Commandant, R I M C, Dehradun", payable at State Bank of India -Tel. Bhavan Branch, Dehradun (Code - 01576).



Eligibility: Candidates must either be studying in Class VII or passed Class VII from any recognised School, at the time of admission to the RIMC. Applicants must not have attained 13 years as on 1 July 2018 and must not be less than 11.5 years.



Click here for more



