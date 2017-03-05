Right To Food Campaign: MHRD Aadhar Order On Mid-Day Meal Is Illegal

EMAIL PRINT Right To Food Campaign: MHRD Aadhar Order On Mid-Day Meal Is Illegal New Delhi: The Right to Food Campaign has criticised the Ministry of Human Resources Development order making Aadhaar compulsory for midday meals in schools saying the move is a violation of of Supreme Court orders. The right to food campaign also demanded an immediate withdrawal of the illegal notification seeking to make Aadhaar compulsory for midday meals. According to a notification from MHRD, both cook-cum-helpers working under the Mid-day meal scheme as well as the student beneficiaries will now be required to have an Aadhaar card to avail the facility with the HRD ministry mandating the same.



The right to food campaign (RTFC) is an informal network of individuals and organisations committed to the realisation of the right to food in India.



"School meals are an important entitlement of Indian children, legally enforceable under Supreme Court orders as well as under the National Food Security Act. Numerous studies show that India's mid-day meal scheme has made an important contribution to higher school attendance, better child nutrition and more effective learning", said the statement from RTFC.



The statement said that no conditionalities can be imposed on this critical entitlement of Indian children. "Making Aadhaaar compulsory for the mid-day meal would serve no purpose, and is bound to disrupt instead of helping this important programme. Further, this move is a violation of Supreme Court orders", added the statement.



RTFC has also said that the real purpose of this drive is to put pressure on people to enrol with Aadhaar.



The right to food campaign in its statement also called on state governments to desist from implementing this '



Click here for more









The Right to Food Campaign has criticised the Ministry of Human Resources Development order making Aadhaar compulsory for midday meals in schools saying the move is a violation of of Supreme Court orders. The right to food campaign also demanded an immediate withdrawal of the illegal notification seeking to make Aadhaar compulsory for midday meals. According to a notification from MHRD, both cook-cum-helpers working under the Mid-day meal scheme as well as the student beneficiaries will now be required to have an Aadhaar card to avail the facility with the HRD ministry mandating the same.The right to food campaign (RTFC) is an informal network of individuals and organisations committed to the realisation of the right to food in India."School meals are an important entitlement of Indian children, legally enforceable under Supreme Court orders as well as under the National Food Security Act. Numerous studies show that India's mid-day meal scheme has made an important contribution to higher school attendance, better child nutrition and more effective learning", said the statement from RTFC.The statement said that no conditionalities can be imposed on this critical entitlement of Indian children. "Making Aadhaaar compulsory for the mid-day meal would serve no purpose, and is bound to disrupt instead of helping this important programme. Further, this move is a violation of Supreme Court orders", added the statement.RTFC has also said that the real purpose of this drive is to put pressure on people to enrol with Aadhaar.The right to food campaign in its statement also called on state governments to desist from implementing this ' illegal notification '.Click here for more Education News