Retired Police Officer Launches Literacy campaign 'Angootha Saaf' In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Every now and then we come across stories of people serving society selflessly which restore our faith in humanity and help us vision a better world. In a similar incident of selfless service, a retired police officer in Madhya Pradesh has launched 'Angootha Saaf' campaign in Ater constituency of Bhind district. The campaign was launched on February 18. According to a report in Press Trust of India, the campaign aims to improve literacy rates in the area. The campaign will target children and youth in the area who will then be encouraged to teach their parents how to write.
According to reports in Press Trust of India, the campaign aims at making the residents of the area literate and to stop the practice of using thumb impression while signing any document. Retired Deputy Suprintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Singh Bhadoria told PTI, "We have named the campaign as 'Angootha Saaf' wherein we will ensure that no citizen in the region relies on thumb impression. The school going kids will be the driving force to accomplish this mission."
Ashok Singh Bhadoria said that the young children who learn to write will then teach their parents to write their names and use it to sign any document. He also added that this is a small step as it is not feasible to include everything in one go. The aim is to determine how much the residents of the area can learn in the initial phase. So, the first phase will focus on helping the citizens to learn write their name and bring it in practice.
He said, "We have planned to take the 3Es approach i.e. Educating the children of the region, Empowering the youth of the region by connecting them to the digital world and by Enabling the citizens learn to write their names to begin with as part of our endeavor to transform rural areas in real sense," he said.
Talking about the factors involved in the development of an area, he said that education plays an important part. He said that it's not enough to provide electricity, water and making buildings. Focus should also be on improvement of individuals specially youth who would drive the development further.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
