Reservation Benefits Will Be Given To Acid Attack Survivors In Government Jobs

Govt Job Quota for Acid Attack Survivors New Delhi: Acid attack survivors will now be eligible for 1 per cent quota in govt jobs. Detailed notification in this regard will be released soon. The Rights of Person with Disabilities Act 2016 was notified on 28 December and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment plans to implement the same by mid April. Acid attack survivors, who are already a part of list of those with disabilities (under the new law), can now avail the 1% reservation benefit for all government jobs.



Under the new law, reservation benefits to persons with disabilities (for government jobs) has been increased to 4% (earlier it was 3%).



The new law recognizes acid attack victims and has placed them in the category of physical disability. According to Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, the new law will definitely help the cause for which it is being implemented. During the later months of the previous year, twitter was stirring with news and updates regarding the new law and its importance.



These victims require constant medical attention in order to treat the permanent damage caused to them. The assault caused by acid throwing not only corrodes their morphology but also their mental status. In this situation, motivation as such will definitely boost them.



As per the report given by the Minister of Women and Child Development, in the years 2011-2013, a total of 279 women were attacked with acid and other corrosive substances. During this phase, a total of 23 acid attack cases were registered.





