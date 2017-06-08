Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2017 Declared At Rajresults.nic.in, Boys Outshine Girls

When we checked last, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in is not responding, but the students may check the results from another official results website, rajresults.nic.in after entering their examination roll numbers.
Results have been officially announced by Education Minister Vasudev Devnani at Board's office, Ajmer.
RBSE 10th Result 2017: Highlights
- Overall pass percentage: 78.96 per centage (3.07 per cent increase in comparison to last year's performance)
- Boys pass percentage: 79.01
- Girls pass percentage: 78.89
- Increase in performance in government schools
Immediately after downloading the class 10 result, students should check the entries made. Important details like the spelling of name, roll number, etc. must be checked thoroughly. Special care must be taken for date of birth as the 10th class pass certificate will also be used as a date of birth proof henceforth.
After checking the result, candidates can keep a copy of the same for reference. The Board will issue certificates and mark statements supporting the exam result soon after the results are declared.
