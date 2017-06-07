RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results Declared, Check Now @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 8 results in the official website of the board.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 07, 2017 18:07 IST
New Delhi:  Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 8 results in the official website of the board. The results have been declared at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students may able to access the results after entering their roll numbers. The board will release the RBSE class 10 results tomorrow on the official website.

An official from the board told NDTV that the class 8 results have been announced today and more than 12 lakh students attended the exam.

The exam has a 100% pass percentage.

Rajasthan Board 8th Class result 2017: How to check

The board declared the RBSE class 8th results today at 4:00 pm in the official website.

Students who are waiting for the class 10 results 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official web portal of RBSE, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the class 8 results link, "Result Class 8th Exam. 2017" given on the right side of the portal

Step Three: Enter the examination Roll Number

Step Five: Click Submit and see your results

The candidates may save a copy of it for future reference. For official purposes, the students will have procure official marklists from the concerned authorities.

