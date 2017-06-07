RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow @ Rajresults.nic.in Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) chairman Prof. B.L. Chaudhary has confirmed to NDTV that the Class 10 board results will be announced tomorrow by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani.

Share EMAIL PRINT RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow @ Rajresults.nic.in New Delhi: will be declared tomorrow in the official results website of the board. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) chairman Prof. B.L. Chaudhary has confirmed to NDTV that the Class 10 board results will be announced tomorrow by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani. The board is expected to releases the results of more than 12 lakh students who attended class 10 exams this year.



The Rajasthan board class 10 results will be declared tomorrow at 4:00 pm.



The results will be made available at the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in.



The board has released the class 8 results today.



An official from the board had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the board was planning to meet on June 6 to fix a date for class 10 exam results declaration. The board official had also confirmed that the results would be declared this week.



Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan board class 10 state board exams will be able to check their results on the official website.



Click here for more







RBSE Class 10 results will be declared tomorrow in the official results website of the board. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) chairman Prof. B.L. Chaudhary has confirmed to NDTV that the Class 10 board results will be announced tomorrow by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani. The board is expected to releases the results of more than 12 lakh students who attended class 10 exams this year.The Rajasthan board class 10 results will be declared tomorrow at 4:00 pm.The results will be made available at the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in.The board has released the class 8 results today.An official from the board had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the board was planning to meet on June 6 to fix a date for class 10 exam results declaration. The board official had also confirmed that the results would be declared this week.Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan board class 10 state board exams will be able to check their results on the official website.Click here for more Education News