RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2017 To Be Declared This Week, Results Dates Will Be Out Tomorrow

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2017 To Be Declared This Week New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 10 results declaration date tomorrow. According to an official from the board, the board is meeting tomorrow and the class 10 results declaration date will be decided in that meeting. The board official also confirmed that the results will be declared this week. Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan board class 10 state board exams will be able to check their results on the official website.



The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 9 to March 21, this year and 12.10 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The class 10 results were declared on June 18, last year.



RBSE Class 12 Results



RBSE declared the class 12 (Senior Secondary)



RBSE, in another results update, declared the RBSE Class 12th Arts results on May 27. The results were announced on rajresults.nic.in.



Rajasthan Board 10th Class result 2017: How to check



Students may follow these steps to check their results:



Go to the official web portal



Click on the class 10 results link



Enter the examination Enter your Roll Number



Submit



Check the RBSE Class 10 result



Save a copy of it for future reference



