RBSE 12th Result 2017 (Science, Commerce) To Be Announced Shortly By Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan

The result will be hosted on the official website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani will announce the result at 12.15 pm

The result will be announced for 2.34 lakh candidates in science stream and 48,113 candidates in commerce stream

As of now, no official declaration is available for the result declaration of Arts stream.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is all set to announce the Class 12th result today. The 12th result will be announced for Science and Commerce stream. It is confirmed that the Board will announce the result today by 12.15 pm. Students can therefore expect the result on time without any anticipation. Moreover this year, the Board has declared the result a day earlier than the previous year. Last year the 12th result for Rajashthan Board was declared on 16 May 2016.Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had conducted Class 12 exam began on March 2 with Compulsory English and ended on March 25 with the exam for Home Science. The board exam for Secondary School students began on March 9 with Compulsory English and ended on March 21 with Science.