5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Board 12th Result Declared At Rajresults.nic.in New Delhi: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 12th Arts result. Students can now check the result at the result hosting website of the board rajresults.nic.in. RBSE has been active in declaring the results this year, with almost ahead of the date of previous years. RBSE 12th results 2016 were announced on 16 May, and this year it was announced for Science and Commerce stream on 15 May. The 12th science and commerce result was declared by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani in Ajmer on 15 May. This year almost 2.34 lakh candidates appeared for the class 12 board exam in science stream and 48,113 candidates appeared for class 12 board exam in commerce stream.



Know How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result Online RBSE 12th Arts Result 2017 Announced. Check At Rajresults.nic.in

After checking the result, students can take a printout of the same.



Admission to undergraduate courses has begun in many colleges and for rest, it will begin soon. Students can start registering for the admission process with the obtained scores.



The board will, soon , release the schedule and procedure for revaluation and rechecking.



