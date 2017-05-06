Ravi Shankar Prasad Calls For At Least One NIELIT Centre In Each State For effective implementation of skill development programmes including Government of India's initiatives at pan India level, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that, NIELIT should strive to ensure that it has presence through at least one own Centre in each state.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Ravi Shankar Prasad Calls For At Least One NIELIT Centre In Each State New Delhi: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics & Information technology and Law & Justice today inaugurated the NIELIT Bhawan, a new state of the art green building of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Dwarka, New Delhi. The Minister, in his inaugural speech, directed all concerned departments to pool resources to transform India into a truly digitally literate state at the earliest. For effective implementation of skill development programmes including Government of India's initiatives at pan India level, he further said that NIELIT should strive to ensure that it has presence through at least one own Centre in each state.



"NIELIT has endeavored to lead by example and is empowering youth through Skill Development and Capacity Building initiatives. In addition to Digital Literacy the demands for skilling in basic Cyber Security concepts has also increased manifold, and NIELIT is equitably poised to address this challenge", Mr. Prasad said in his keynote address.



"We are working towards transforming India into a digitally empowered nation, and imparting digital literacy to the last miles of rural India holds the key here. The Common Services Centres (CSCs) have so far done a great job in this direction; our target is to provide training on digital literacy to 6 crore citizens, which will be certified by NIELIT", said the minister.



"We would like to see all government services, both at central and state level, to be digitally available to the every citizen of this country." added Mr. Prasad.



NIELIT is a key part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is engaged in Capacity Building and Skill Development of youth all over India. With the addition of a new campus NIELIT has added another feather in its cap. Incidentally, NIELIT has pan India presence through 36 own Centres and about 9000 training partners.



NIELIT in the last 5 years has registered a healthy growth in all spheres with revenue registering a jump of about 175%. NIELIT annually skills more than 7 lakh candidates and has institutionalized many new initiatives such as SMART Virtual Classroom for training in Electronic mode.



NIELIT has launched 70 Apps for Android based Smart Phones on various topics of CCC (Course on Computer Concepts) course in 11 languages and 51 Skill Oriented courses of NIELIT have been aligned with NSQF at different levels.



