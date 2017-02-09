Rashtriya Indian Military College January 2018 Term Admission: Apply Now; Exam To Be Held On June 1,2

New Delhi: The next qualifying examination for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, January - 2018 term will be held on 1 and 2 June at selected centres across India. The admission to the College is bi-annual i.e., in January and July each year. Generally one vacancy per state is reserved for candidates. However, according to the official website of Rashtriya Indian Military College, states like UP, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra which have large population, have up to 2 vacancies.



Rashtriya Indian Military College January 2018 Term: Selection process and Exam pattern



According to the notification, the examination will consist of both written and Viva-Voce tests. The written examination will consist of three papers viz. English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The medium of examination will be in English or Hindi for the subjects Mathematics and General Knowledge. The interview will be held to test the intelligence, personality etc., of the candidates. The interview shall be held on 10.10.2017 only for the candidates who qualify in the written examination and the time and venue for the interview will be intimated to them later.



Rashtriya Indian Military College January 2018 Term Qualifying Examination: How to apply



The prospectus - cum - application form with set of old question papers for the Rashtriya Indian Military College January 2018 Term Qualifying Examination can be obtained by speed post from the "The Commandant, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, PIN 248 003." by sending a written request with a Demand Draft to the Value of Rs.550/- for General candidates and Rs.505/- for SC/ST candidates alongwith caste certificates drawn in favour of "The Commandant, R I M C, Dehradun", payable at State Bank of India - Tel. Bhavan Branch, Dehradun (Code - 01576). Filled Application forms are to be submitted to respective State governments.



