Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun: Notification For Admission To Class 8 (July 2018) Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has released admission notification in Class 8 (male candidates only) for the term July 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT RIMC Dehradun Admission Notification Released For Class 8 New Delhi: Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has released admission notification in Class 8 (male candidates only) for the term July 2018. The entrance exam, for male candidates only, will be held on 1-2 December 2017 (Friday and Saturday). Interested male candidates shall have to appear for the admission at Vijaywada. In order to be eligible candidates, 'should not be less than 111/2 years in age but should not have attained the age of 13 years as on 01/07/2018 i.e., they should not be born earlier than 02/07/2005 and not later than 01/01/2007.'



At the time of admission the candidate must have either completed class 7 or studying class 7 from any recognized School exclusively from the state of Andhra Pradesh consisting of 13 Districts only.



Application forms along with necessary certificates in duplicates must be sent to the Commission's office (details of which are given in the notification).



