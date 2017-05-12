Ranking of Students In SSLC, Plus Two Goes In Tamil Nadu Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations declared the HSC results today without naming the top rank holders.

With a view to provide relief to students, Tamil Nadu education department stopped naming the top 3 rank holders of the SSLC and Plus Two (class 10 and class 12). Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations declared the HSC results today without naming the top rank holders. Following the footsteps of Cental Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), Tamil Nadu government yesterday had announced that it will be doing away with the practice to save students from "stress."



According to PTI, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan told media yesterday, that the state will not continue the practice of naming the top rank holders in state and district levels, which was being followed in the state for several years.



"CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress.. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with," he said.



Statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal that close to 40,000 students in India committed suicide from 2011 to 2015, with 8,934 cases in 2015 alone, reported HT.



In the race to produce toppers, officials told PTI that, many schools "ignored" one section of students, resulting in them developing stress and "inferiority complex."



The Education department had received a number of suggestions from parents and others in this regard following which the decision was taken at a high level meeting today, they said.



To handle the stress during the exam time, CBSE and various boards have already installed facilities for psychological counselling to students and their parents.



This year, 90 principals, trained counsellors from CBSE- affiliated government and private schools, a few psychologists and special educators participated in tele-counselling and addressed exam-related psychological problems of students on



In the



The overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 per cent. A total of 8,93,262 students had appeared for the exams held in March this year. One transgender student also cleared the exams.



(With Inputs from PTI)



