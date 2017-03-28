RAJUVAS Begins Application Process For RPVT 2017; Apply Before April 10 Midnight

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 28, 2017 15:26 IST
RAJUVAS Begins Application Process For RPVT 2017; Apply Before April 10 Midnight

New Delhi:  Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner has begun the application process for Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2017. RPVT is conducted for admission to Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree course offered at constituent and affiliated private veterinary colleges of RAJUVAS. The last date to apply for RPVT is April 10, 2017. The application process is open only to domicile of Rajasthan. Candidates who have completed or are appearing in 10+2 examination with Biology group are eligible for RPVT.

Important Dates

Last date to fill application form without late fee: April 10, 2017 till midnight
Last date to fill application form with late fee: April 17, 2017 till midnight
Entrance Test date: June 11, 2017 (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)

Eligibility Criteria
  • Candidate must have passed 10+2 or any equivalent examination in Science biology group and must have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and any other Elective subject with English as one of the core compulsory subjects.
  • Candidate must have cleared the aforementioned subjects individually.
  • Candidate must have scored minimum 50% marks in aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, biology/Biotechnology, and English. For relaxation in minimum scores for reserved categories, candidates should check the detailed notification for RPVT. 

How to Apply

Step one: Go to official website for admission to RAJUVAS: http://rajuvas.org/admission/

Step two: Click on the relevant application link.

Step three: Click on New registration link.

Step four: Enter all the required details, and pay application fee. Then proceed to enter your qualification details and upload photo and signature. Submit your application form and take a printout of the completed application form. 

The application fee for all categories without late fee is Rs. 2000 and with late fee is Rs. 4000. Candidates can pay application fee through Credit card/Debit card/Netbanking. 

