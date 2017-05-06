Rajnath Singh To Attend Convocation Of Kuruksehtra University This was disclosed by Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma who called on the Union minister at his residence in New Delhi today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh To Attend Convocation Of Kuruksehtra University Chandigarh: Union minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the 30th convocation of Kurukshetra University to be held on May 27. He will also deliver the convocation address. This was disclosed by Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma who called on the Union minister at his residence in New Delhi today, an official release said.



The education minister was accompanied by the vice chancellor of the university, K C Sharma.

Sharma said Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would also be present on the occasion.



He said the degrees of Ph D, M Phil, post graduation and graduation would be conferred for academic sessions 2015-16 and 2016-17.



Click here for more





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Union minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the 30th convocation of Kurukshetra University to be held on May 27. He will also deliver the convocation address. This was disclosed by Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma who called on the Union minister at his residence in New Delhi today, an official release said.The education minister was accompanied by the vice chancellor of the university, K C Sharma.Sharma said Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would also be present on the occasion.He said the degrees of Ph D, M Phil, post graduation and graduation would be conferred for academic sessions 2015-16 and 2016-17.Click here for more Education News