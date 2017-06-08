Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2017 Expected Today, Important Points For Students Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board results today at rajresults.nic.in.

With only few hours left for the result to be declared, students should take care of the following important points:



Keep login credential in hand

In order to access the result portal, students need to have details of roll number issued by the Board and date of birth. Students can find details in this regard, in the admission certificate issued by the Board for the examination.



Monitor official web portal

The result will be declared on rajresults.nic.in. Result related updates can be found at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also opt for third party websites for retrieving the result.



Website may slow down. Don't panic

Due to multiple logins at the same time, the website is likely to show issues. Students should not panic in such cases and retry later.



Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board results today. As told to NDTV, the result will be announced by the Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, today. Students awaiting the result can check the same at rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the result at 4.00 pm today. Result will be announced for the exam held from 9 March till 21 March. The declaration of the Class 10 result will bring an end to the long wait of near about 11 lakh students who had appeared for the exam.RBSE had declared Class 8 results yesterday.With only few hours left for the result to be declared, students should take care of the following important points:In order to access the result portal, students need to have details of roll number issued by the Board and date of birth. Students can find details in this regard, in the admission certificate issued by the Board for the examination.The result will be declared on rajresults.nic.in. Result related updates can be found at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also opt for third party websites for retrieving the result.Due to multiple logins at the same time, the website is likely to show issues. Students should not panic in such cases and retry later.RBSE had declared Class 12/ higher secondary exam results in May 2017.Click here for more Education News