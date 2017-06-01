Rajasthan PTET 2017 Result Declared, Check At Ptet2017.com

PTET result 2017 have been declared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test. The results have been declared by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswathi University, Rajasthan. Candidates can check their result at the official web portal ptet2017.com. Results have been announced for the examination held on 14 May 2017. The examination was held for selecting eligible candidates and granting them admission to B.Ed. colleges in the State. Applications were invited by MDSU Ajmer from candidates having at least 50% marks in Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree. On the basis of the performance in PTET result 2017, merit list will be prepared.After the declaration of the result, allotment of teacher education institution will be through online counselling.Candidates can find details on the counselling programme in the leading newspapers of the State and also online at ptet2017.com and ptet2017.net. Candidates should go through the counselling schedule released there.'The candidates who do not perform online counselling or refuse to accept the allotted college through online counselling, will loose their PTET merit position and their chance for admission to B.Ed. course will not be reconsidered. After allotment of a college any request for transfer or change of collegeshall not be entertained In any case. The admission fee deposited by a candidate will not be refunded in any condition if he/ she reported online through the college, allotted to him/ her,' reads the official notification.MDSU Rajasthan had released a press note on the PTET 2017 exam on 20 January 2017.