Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Allotment Results Declared @ Bstc2017.com, Know How To Check

University Of Kota, Kota has declared the BSTC (General) and BSTC (Sanskrit) Pre Exam 2017 results on the official website of BSTC.

Education | | Updated: July 04, 2017 14:44 IST
New Delhi:  University Of Kota, Kota has declared the BSTC (General) and BSTC (Sanskrit) Pre Exam  2017 results on the official website of BSTC. The BSTC results 2017 can be access from the website, bstc2017.com. The next step in BSTC admission is depositing the allotment fee. The students may pay the fee from July 5 to July 13. 

Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Results: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check Rajasthan BSTC 2017 results:

Step One: Go to official website of BSTC 2017
Step Two: Click on BSTC Results link from the homepage
Step Three:  Enter your roll number
Step Four: Check your results

The candidates may also check the results after entering their names, mother's name and date of birth.


BSTC - 2017: Important Dates


Registration For Counseling: 15-June-2017 to 30-June-2017
Deposit Registration Fee: 15-June-2017 to 01-July-2017
Choice Filling: 16-June-2017 to 02-July-2017
Allotment: 04-July-2017
Deposit Allotment Fee: 05-July-2017 to 13-July-2017
Reporting After First Allotment: 05-July-2017 to 14-July-2017
Upward Movement: 16-July-2017 to 17-July-2017
Allotment After Upward Movement : 19-July-2017
Reporting After Upward Movement : 20-July-2017 to 22-July-2017

