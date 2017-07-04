Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Allotment Results Declared @ Bstc2017.com, Know How To Check University Of Kota, Kota has declared the BSTC (General) and BSTC (Sanskrit) Pre Exam 2017 results on the official website of BSTC.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Allotment Results Declared @ Bstc2017.com New Delhi: University Of Kota, Kota has declared the BSTC (General) and BSTC (Sanskrit) Pre Exam 2017 results on the official website of BSTC. The BSTC results 2017 can be access from the website, bstc2017.com. The next step in BSTC admission is depositing the allotment fee. The students may pay the fee from July 5 to July 13.



Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Results: How to check



The candidates may follow these steps to check Rajasthan BSTC 2017 results:



Step One: Go to official website of BSTC 2017

Step Two: Click on BSTC Results link from the homepage

Step Three: Enter your roll number

Step Four: Check your results



The candidates may also check the results after entering their names, mother's name and date of birth.

BSTC - 2017: Important Dates

Registration For Counseling: 15-June-2017 to 30-June-2017

Deposit Registration Fee: 15-June-2017 to 01-July-2017

Choice Filling: 16-June-2017 to 02-July-2017

Allotment: 04-July-2017

Deposit Allotment Fee: 05-July-2017 to 13-July-2017

Reporting After First Allotment: 05-July-2017 to 14-July-2017

Upward Movement: 16-July-2017 to 17-July-2017

Allotment After Upward Movement : 19-July-2017

Reporting After Upward Movement : 20-July-2017 to 22-July-2017



