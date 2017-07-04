Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Allotment Results Declared @ Bstc2017.com, Know How To Check

Rajasthan BSTC 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check Rajasthan BSTC 2017 results:
Step One: Go to official website of BSTC 2017
Step Two: Click on BSTC Results link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your roll number
Step Four: Check your results
The candidates may also check the results after entering their names, mother's name and date of birth.
BSTC - 2017: Important Dates
Registration For Counseling: 15-June-2017 to 30-June-2017
Deposit Registration Fee: 15-June-2017 to 01-July-2017
Choice Filling: 16-June-2017 to 02-July-2017
Allotment: 04-July-2017
Deposit Allotment Fee: 05-July-2017 to 13-July-2017
Reporting After First Allotment: 05-July-2017 to 14-July-2017
Upward Movement: 16-July-2017 to 17-July-2017
Allotment After Upward Movement : 19-July-2017
Reporting After Upward Movement : 20-July-2017 to 22-July-2017
