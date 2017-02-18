Rajasthan Board Exam 2017: Datesheet, Timetable And Provisions

New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Rajasthan is set to begin Higher Secondary School Examination on March 2, 2017. The exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The exam will conclude on March 25. The exam for Typing Script for 12th class students of Rajasthan board will be conducted from 9:00 am on March 17 (for Hindi) and March 20 (for English).The board exam for Secondary School students will begin on March 9. The board will notify any change in the schedule of the examination through major newspapers in the state.
The 12th Rajasthan board exam will begin on March 2 with the exam for Compulsory English and end on March 25 with the exam for Home Science. The board exam for Secondary School students will begin on March 9 with Compulsory English and end on March 21 with Science.
The board has also made special provisions for candidates belonging to Physically Handicapped category. Candidates with Albino, Myopia, Cerebral Palsy or Polio or who are deaf and/or dumb and who produce requisite documents proving a minimum of 40% disability will be provided an extra time of one hour to attempt the question paper. Physically Handicapped candidates who have supporting documents from competent authority proving 75% disability will be allowed the service of a scribe to attempt the exam.
Candidates with mild learning disabilities will be given an extra time of one hour while those with moderate and severe learning disabilities will be allowed the services of a scribe. The board has also set a separate schedule for practical examination of deaf and/or dumb candidates.
Check the detailed Board Exam schedule below:
