Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Results 2017 Likely To Be Declared Next Week

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the results Class 12 exam for Arts, Science and Commerce stream next week. The board officials we talked to regarding the results told NDTV that the dates have not been confirmed yet, but, the results will be published soon, most probably by next week. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams this year.



Last year, the Rajasthan Board BSER, released the class 12 Science and Commerce results on May 16 while the arts results were declared on May 28.



The 12th Rajasthan board exam began on March 2 with the exam for Compulsory English and ended on March 25 with the exam for Home Science. The board exam for Secondary School students began on March 9 with Compulsory English and ended on March 21 with Science.



Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Results 2017: Steps to check the result



The students call check their class 12 BSER results following these steps



Step One: Go to the official results website of the board

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration details

Step Four: Submit and see your results



Apart from the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students will be able to access the class 12 BSER results from alternate portals like examresults.net.



This year the Class 12 board was conducted at 5,398 centres across the state, reported India Today.



The early declaration of results has been directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for national level entrance examinations for admissions to medical and engineering colleges.



