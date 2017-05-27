Rajasthan 12th Result 2017 (Arts): Know How To Check Online

RBSE is likely to announce RBSE Class 12 Arts Result soon.

Written by | Updated: May 27, 2017 13:15 IST
RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2017: Know How to Check Online

New Delhi:  Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to announce 12th results for Arts stream soon. The result will be available at the official portal of the Board. Students can check the result as soon as the Board releases it after official declaration. The results will be available at http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. Students should keep their roll number (issued by Board) in hand so as to access the result portal. Usually Boards ask for registered roll numbers and date of birth as login credentials.

How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result 2017?
Go to the web portal
Enter the login details after going to the result portal
Check the RBSE Class 12 Arts Result
Save a copy of it for future reference

The Board had announced 12th results for Science and Commerce stream on 15 May 2017.

Students can also check the results at rajresults.nic.in.
 

