QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018: The Best 25 World Universities For Getting A Job

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Stanford University has been named the best university in the world for graduate employability New Delhi: Stanford University has been named the best university in the world for graduate employability for the second consecutive year in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018. The American institution is one of 13 United States of America universities in the top 25 of the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018, which assesses how successfully universities produce employable graduates and foster connections between students and employers.



According to topuniversities.com which is hosting the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018, five indicators are used to assess universities in the graduate employability ranking: employer reputation, alumni outcomes, employer partnerships, employer-student connections and graduate employment rate.



Of these, Stanford achieved a perfect score in three: employer reputation, alumni outcomes and partnerships with employers.



According to topuniversities.com, 600 universities were considered for inclusion in this year's ranking, twice as many as last year, with the top 495 published.



In the QS World University Rankings 2018, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, UCL (University College London), Imperial College London, University of Chicago and ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology are placed in top 10 positions.



See this year's Top 25 results scroll down:



1. Stanford University, United States

2. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

3. Harvard University, United States

4. The University of Sydney, Australia

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

6. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

7. The University of Melbourne, Australia

8. University of Oxford, United Kingdom

9. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

10. Tsinghua University, China

11. New York University (NYU), United States

12. Columbia University, United States

13. Princeton University, United States

14. The University of Tokyo, Japan

15. University of Toronto, Canada

16. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland

17. UCL (University College London), United Kingdom

18. Cornell University, United States

18. Yale University LogoYale University, United States

20. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

21. University of Chicago, United States

22. University of Pennsylvania, United States

23. Peking University, China

24. University of Waterloo, Canada

25. University of Michigan, United States



Among the top 25 universities in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018, United States is represented by 13 universities while United Kingdom has 3 representatives.



Countries like Canada (2), China (2), Hong Kong (1), Switzerland (1), Japan (1) and Australia (2) are also represented in the top 25 universities of QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018.

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018: Where does India Stand

University of Delhi and University of Mumbai have left two top IITs behind to grab a spot in the top 500 universities in the QS Graduate Employability Ranking. Though the two universities tail behind three other IITs, namely IIT Bombay (IITB), IIT Delhi (IITD), and IIT Madras (IITM), they are ahead of IIT Kharagpur (IIT KGP), IISc Bangalore, and IIT Kanpur (IITK). Curiously in overall rankings, University of Delhi and University of Mumbai rank behind IIT KGP, IISc, and IITK.



The top 10 spots in the rankings are majorly dominated by US Universities, with Stanford University at the first spot in the ranking. 25 more universities appear in the top 100. Apart from US, universities from UK< China and Australia also feature in the top 10.



