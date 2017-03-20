Punjab Government To Change Syllabus For Technical Education, Says Minister

Punjab Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said his priority would be to bring radical changes in the technical education in the state. After assuming charge here, he said evaluation of the present syllabi in the technical education institutions would be carried out and it would be replaced by the syllabi in accordance with demands of the industry. The syllabi would be of the level of IITs and other prominent institutions in the country, Channi said. Outlining his vision, he divulged that the youth of the state would be encouraged to pursue technical education. Besides, improving the functioning of institutions imparting technical education would also be the priority, he said.Taking a vow to crackdown on corruption, the Minister said a thorough departmental probe would be conducted regarding 'Post-Matric Scholarships' concerning Scheduled Caste students.He also pledged to create a conducive atmosphere for studies and ensuring quality infrastructure in the technical education institutions in the state. "Meritorious students would be sent abroad for higher studies at government expense which would save them from being exploited by the unscrupulous agents," he added.