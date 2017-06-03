Focus On Result-Oriented Approach, Punjab Minister Tells Education Department Facing criticism over the poor class 10 and 12 state board results, Punjab Education minister Aruna Chaudhary today directed her department to focus on a result- oriented approach.

An official release quoting the minister said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given top priority to the education department and has assured assistance to the department to improve unsatisfactory results.



The overall pass percentage in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10 exam results was just 57.5 per cent this year. Disappointed with the results, the CM asked Chaudhary to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of education.



The PSEB class 12 results, which was declared last month, saw a dip of 14 per cent in pass percentage compared to last year. This year's overall pass percentage was 62.36.



The minister also said the PSEB's decision not to grant grace marks would go a long way in helping students assess themselves.



The minister also said the re-appear exams will begin from June 23 onwards.



