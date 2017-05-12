Punjab Board PSEB SSC Class 12 Result Expected Today At Pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the result for Senior Secondary or class 12 board exam provisional result today. Studnets who appeared for the board exam can check their results online through PSEB official website. Like many state boards, the results for PSEB will also be hosted on a third-party website. The result will be hosted on indiaresults.com and students would need their exam roll number to check their result. Students who have appeared for the exam can also register in advance to get the result on their email id and phone number once the result is declared.Students who wish to register in advance for the result updates can do so through PSEB official website. On the official website, click on the results tab and you would be redirected to the thid-party website, where you can register by providing your roll number, name, stream, email address, and phone number.Once the result is declared, the website will send you update on your registered email address and phone number.The board has not yet announced the date for declaration of class 10 board results. Last year the result for class 10 board exams were declared on May 25 and this year too the results are expected around the same time.