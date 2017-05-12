Puducherry To No Longer Rank Students In 10+2 Exam At State Or Regional Level Puducherry government today decided to dispense with the practice of ranking students in the plus two examinations at the state and regional level.

Puducherry government today decided to dispense with the practice of ranking students in the plus two examinations at the state and regional level. Releasing the results of the plus two public examinations, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Tamil Nadu government has already decided to end the practice of ranking students in the plus two and SSLC examinations. Puducherry government too decided to stop the practice, he said.



He said the overall pass percentage in the plus two examinations held in March this year in Puducherry and Karaikal regions (adopting the Tamil Nadu curriculum and pattern of syllabus) was 86.68 per cent.



He said of the total 15,583 students who appeared through government and private schools for the examination in Puducherry and Karaikal, 13,508 students have passed.



