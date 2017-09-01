Puducherry Chief Minister Inaugurates 'Smart Classroom' In His Alma Mater Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today inaugurated a 'smart classroom' in his alma mater, the Thanthai Periyar Government Higher Secondary School in neighbouring Manavely block.

The facility was provided by Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 in the school as part of its community and welfare projects.



Mr Naryanaswami praised the inititative of PHRT 167 and said the pro-active role by voluntary outfits to supplement government's efforts in development would go a long way for holistic growth in the Union Territory.



He said that the government would encourage programmes of voluntary organisations to reach the goal of full-fledged development in every sphere.



Vice-Chairman of Area 2 of Round Table India N Venkataramani said the 'smart classroom' would help students have computer based education upto Class XII.



"This is in keeping with the current trend of high-tech educational programmes reaching out to the students in rural and semi urban pockets', he said.



He also referred to PHRT 167's earlier programmes of desilting water bodies in rural areas, distribution of books to the government libraries and water purifier equipment.



