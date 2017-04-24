Puducherry Chief Minister Asks For 5 Year Exemption From NEET

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said he had raised the demand for a five year exemption from NEET for the Union Territory, at the Niti Aayog meeting held in New Delhi. Since students from both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu did not appear for CBSE exams, there were 'difficulties' for them in clearing the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), he told reporters at the airport here. Referring to Tamil Nadu Assembly adopting two bills seeking exemption from the test and now awaiting Presidential assent, Narayanasamy said Puducherry had also earlier taken up the matter with the Centre."Prime Minster Modi should personally intervene in this matter and give a five-year exemption for Puducherry from NEET," he said.This was one of the issues raised at the Niti Aayog meet in Delhi yesterday, the Chief Minister said, adding, others included farmers' welfare and development schemes for the Union Territory (UT).Like Tamil Nadu, farmers in the UT were also suffering due to drought and his government had, therefore, waived cooperative loans, the Chief Minister said. Similarly, loans in banks should also be waived, he said and sought Centre's intervention in this matter.