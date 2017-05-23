PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Board Result To Be Declared Today; Check At Pseb.ac.in Punjab Board class 10 result is expected today by 9:00 am. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the merit list and rank list yesterday and will be releasing the individual result for students who appeared in the exam today.

Punjab Board class 10 result is expected today by 9:00 am. The Punjab School Education Board



As per the press release by the board, more than 3 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 state board exam in Punjab out of which 1.9 lakh students passed the exam, 94,271 students got reappear, and 45,734 students failed in the exam. All the students would be able to view their marks in individual subjects today.



Where to check PSEB Class 10 State Board Results 2017?



Like many state boards, Punjab state board result will also be hosted on a third party website, that is, indiaresults.com. Students would need their exam roll number to check their board results. It is however informed that the result published online is only provisional and students should confirm their result with the physical mark sheet available at their respective schools.



