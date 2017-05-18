PSEB Class 12 Results: Less Than 5 Per Cent Pass Class 11, 12 In Punjab School Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka today visited a government school at Jassowal village here to know the reason behind the poor performance of class 11 and 12 students in Punjab School Education Board exams.

"The school has just 2 teachers to teach 82 students of class 11 and 12," he said, terming the matter as "worrisome".



It is a matter of shame that the level of school education has gone so low in the state, he added.



He said that he will be visiting such schools throughout the state to know the reason of poor level of education in government schools.



Phoolka urged the Deputy Commissioner to constitute an inquiry in the matter.



"Mere transfer of the concerned principal will not do any good but the responsibility should be fixed in the matter," he said.



Phoolka flayed the claims of previous and present governments to correct the school education system in the state.



He said that corruption and lack of concern in government departments is the root cause of failed system in the state.



He said that it is the need of the hour to maintain the student-teacher ratio in government schools to raise the level of education in the state.



Phoolka said, "around a week has passed since the result was announced but no official has bothered to know the reason of poor result. The education department and concerned minister must give statement on the issue".



He said that nobody will be allowed to ruin the future of the children in the state.



