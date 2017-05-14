PSEB Class 12 Result Sees 14 Per Cent Dip In Pass Percentage The overall pass percentage of PSEB class 12 results this year stood at 62.36 per cent as compared to 76.77 per cent in 2016.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PSEB Class 12 Result Sees 14 Per Cent Dip In Pass Percentage Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 12 results, which were declared yesterday, saw a dip of 14 per cent in pass percentage as compared to last year. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36 per cent as compared to 76.77 per cent in 2016. Moreover, the merit list of students in 14 districts out of the total 22 districts in the state remained less than the double digit figure. A total of 3.14 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams, out of which 36,376 students failed as against over 16,000 last year. While 62,916 and 18,822 students got compartment and re-appear respectively, the cases of 380 students were withheld by the PSEB.



The girls' pass percentage stood at 72.59 per cent as against boys' 54.42 per cent, dropping sharply from 71.12 per cent in last year's result. Similarly, the girls' pass percentage also saw a drop of 7.44 per cent as against 84.03 per cent recorded last year.



About 37 per cent of students, who appeared for the examination, either failed or got reappear or compartment.



Ashima Arora, student of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exams by scoring 98.44 per cent marks. The second position was bagged by Prabhjot Joshi, student of BCM Senior Secondary school, Ludhiana with a pass percentage of 98.22 per cent. Riya, student of Tagore Centenary secondary school, Gurdaspur, with 98 per cent secured the third position, an official said.



Of the total 350 students in the merit list, the maximum - 139 - were from Ludhiana district. The merit list of students in 14 districts like Muktsar, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Pathankot and Barnala could not even cross the double digit pass percentage figure.



The highest pass percentage of students in the state was in Gurdaspur at 76.14 per cent, followed by Amritsar district at 71.08 per cent.



The lowest pass percentage was in Rup Nagar district at 53.53 per cent. Incidentally, Rup Nagar remained the assembly constituency of former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema in the SAD-BJP government.



Notably, the overall pass percentage in 2014 and 2015 stood at 81.09 and 76.24, respectively.



