PSEB to declare Class 10 supplementary result today.

New Delhi: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 supplementary exam result today. The result will be declared at the official website of the Board and also at the third party result hosting website indiaresults.com. PSEB Class 10 result 2017 was declared on 23 May and witnessed more than 40 percent fail. The exam which was took by 3.30 lakh students, saw an overall pass percentage of 57%. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed dismay over the "poor" results of class 10 exams. The Board will release official certificates and mark sheets supporting the PSEB Class 10 supplementary result soon after the declaration. Candidates should however save the online mark statement obtained today and retain it till official documents are issued by the Board.
How to check PSEB Class 10th Supplementary result?
Step 1: Go to official website of the board, Pseb.ac.in or else at indiaresults.com
Step 2: Click on results
Step 3: Enter your registration details in the next page
Step 4: See your results after entering the details
Alternatively,
Students can directly click on the link 'Secondary (10th) Examination Provisional Result March 2017' given in the latest news section of the Punjab board official website, and enter the roll number or name in the next page open.
The board will release the result at the above mentioned websites today at 4.00 pm. Candidates are suggested to go through the official website much before than the time. Due to heavy traffic there are chances that the website may slow down. Candidates should therefore wait for a while.
PSEB class 12th compartment exam result was declared on 9 July 2017 at the result hosting website of the Board indiaresults.com.
Click here for more Education News