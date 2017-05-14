PSEB 12th Result 2017 Published At Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 results in the official website, Pseb.ac.in today.

Education | | Updated: May 14, 2017 09:13 IST
New Delhi:  Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 results in the official website, Pseb.ac.in today. Reports of toppers' names, pass percentage and other results details were released yesterday by the Punjab board, PSEB. However, the board had not made the PSEB 12th result 2017 available on its official website yesterday. The result is available on the official website now. The students will be able to access the PSEB Class 12 results 2017 through entering their registration details in the page hosted by India Results.

Class 10 results of Punjab Board will be published later.

PSEB 12th Result 2017: Know How To Check
 
PSEB 12th Class Result 2017 Published At Pseb.ac.in: Check Now!

The students can check the results following these steps:

Step One: Go to official website of the board, Pseb.ac.in
Step Two: Click on results
Step Three: Enter your registration details in the next page
Step Four: See your results after entering the details

The result is hosted by Indiaresults.com on behalf of the Board.

PSEB 12th Result 2017: Highlights

Here are some highlights from the results data published yesterday  by the board:

Overall pass percentage is 62.36 (19632 students have qualified out of 314815 students who had appeared for it)
Girls have outperformed boys with 72.59 pass per cent
Taking district wise performance into consideration, Ludhiana has the 139 merit holders
Last year the pass percentage was 76.77

