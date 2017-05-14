PSEB 12th Result 2017 Published At Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check!

Class 10 results of Punjab Board will be published later.
PSEB 12th Result 2017: Know How To Check
The students can check the results following these steps:
Step One: Go to official website of the board, Pseb.ac.in
Step Two: Click on results
Step Three: Enter your registration details in the next page
Step Four: See your results after entering the details
The result is hosted by Indiaresults.com on behalf of the Board.
PSEB 12th Result 2017: Highlights
Here are some highlights from the results data published yesterday by the board:
Overall pass percentage is 62.36 (19632 students have qualified out of 314815 students who had appeared for it)
Girls have outperformed boys with 72.59 pass per cent
Taking district wise performance into consideration, Ludhiana has the 139 merit holders
Last year the pass percentage was 76.77
